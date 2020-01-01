‘Liverpool spending £60m-plus on Werner is exciting’ – Reds need to land another forward, says Aldridge

The former striker believes Jurgen Klopp will have funds made available, allowing him to invest heavily into another proven attacker

Timo Werner has the potential to be an exciting addition at , admits John Aldridge, with there every reason to believe that an offer of £60 million-plus ($74m) could be tabled.

Those at Anfield are said to be mulling over an approach for the prolific RB Leipzig striker, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to add greater depth to his attacking ranks.

The Reds are far from the only side said to be showing interest in the Germany international, with his strike rate in the making him an attractive proposition to any ambitious club.

Liverpool, though, have completed smart business in the transfer market over recent times, allowing them to enjoy considerable success on the field, while further departures are being mooted.

That means funds are likely to be made available in the next window, with Aldridge of the opinion that Werner would be a shrewd addition.

The former Reds striker told the Liverpool Echo: “We would need another centre-half if Dejan Lovren goes but, as many have said on a number of occasions, it's up front where we need quality back-up and that is where I would expect to see Liverpool doing some business.



“It's amazing we have been able to get through the season the way we have without any significant injuries to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino but you can't expect to be that lucky every season.



“I have to say Timo Werner is the one who excites me the most when it comes to the potential targets who could be coming in.

“He looks to have all the attributes you would want from a striker in a Jurgen Klopp team and all the noises coming out of his camp seem to indicate that he would really like to play for Liverpool.



“And because of those going out of the club and off the wage bill, we will have money to balance the books so if Liverpool go out and spend £60+ million I've got no problem with that because it's money generated through player sales and obviously from being successful on the pitch as well.



“The club have had a record-breaking year and the money will still be in the bank. Man Utd might go out and spend £200m - and to be fair they probably need to - and City have a fair bit of rejigging to do, with class players like David Silva and Fernandinho getting older but they both have a bigger job at hand than Liverpool do.



“We're in the fortunate position where we can cherry-pick one or two just to build on the quality squad we've already got and that will give us an advantage when we finally begin the new season.”

Liverpool, who have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, are currently waiting on a resumption of the 2019-20 campaign, with a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table leaving them within touching distance of a first title triumph in 30 years.