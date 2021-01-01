UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Brondby in UWCL round of 16 action

Here is a quick recap of yesterday's round of 16 action:

FC Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjorring

Manchester City 3-0 ACF Fiorentina

Rosengard 2-2 St. Polten

VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Second legs to be played next Wednesday (10/3) and Thursday (11/3)

With the exception of PSG vs Sparta Praha that is being played on Tuesday (9/3) and Wednesday (17/3)