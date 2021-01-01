UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Lyon, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Atleti inching closer to an opener
The Spanish are knocking on Chelsea's door with two clear opportunities in the last 10 minutes.
There have been a few alleged penalty calls in favour of Atletico, but the French referee has decided to play on.
HT ⏸️ : LSK 0-2 Wolfsburg
Pia-Sophie Wolter and Ingrid Engen gave Wolfsburg the lead over LSK within two minutes of the half time whistle.
The Germans now lead 4-0 on aggregate.
HT ⏸️ : Brondby 1-2 Lyon
After being a goal down this afternoon, Lyon have given themselves a comfortable aggregate lead against Brondby.
The Danish now need four goals to advance in the UWCL over Lyon.
Lyon double their lead!
Melvine Malard nets Lyon's second over Brondby three minutes before the half time whistle.
Brondby 1-2 Lyon (agg 1-4)
Second half underway in Italy!
Nikita Parris equaliser!
Lyon equalise in the 33rd minute through English striker, Nikita Parris!
Brondby now need at least four goals to keep their UWCL dreams alive.
HT ⏸️ : Atletico Madrid 0-0 Chelsea (agg 0-2)
A HT summary from our women's football correspondent Ameé Ruszkai
Not a particularly remarkable half of football, which will please Emma Hayes and Chelsea. The closest the game came to a goal was in the Atletico box, where Grace Kazadi almost inadvertently sent Sam Kerr's pass into her own net, only for Hedvig Lindahl to save well.
The hosts, who are playing their 'home' leg in Italy, have had attacking flashes with Deyna Castellanos, Toni Duggan and Leicy Santos all having efforts from outside the area. However, given they need to win and have had more of the ball, Atleti will be disappointed they've not really threatened.
Can Atleti get three goals in the second half??
Bethany England off 🔁
Guro Reiten comes for Bethany England after the Chelsea striker was forced off through injury.
Pernille Harder has shifted into England's spot as the central striker in the middle of Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby.
Toni Duggan with a chance!
Duggan gets a volley just outside the box and forces a low save from Anne-Katrin Berger.
Five minutes left in this first half.
GOOOOOOOOOOOL BRONDBY
Brondby lead against Lyon 😱😱
The Danish are just one goal behind in this match!
Aggregate score: Brondby 1-2 Lyon
Another KO!
We have KO in Hungary for LSK v Wolfsburg.
Last year's finalist lead LSK 2-0.
Let's see how they get on!
KO: Brondby v Lyon
We have KO in Denmark where Brondby try to comeback from 2-0 against the UWCL champions at home.
Kirby fires over!
Sam Kerr crosses a low ball into the box for England to tap in, but an Atleti defender deflects it and forces a save from Lindahl.
The loose ball fell to the boots of Fran Kirby, but her shot is fired over the crossbar.
20 minutes left in the first half!
Atleti dominant, but Chelsea are more dangerous
The Spanish side are in control of possession, but have not been able to break through the Chelsea defence just yet.
Emma Hayes' Blues are comfortable with sitting back, taking on Atleti's attack and trying to hurt them on the counter through Harder, Kirby, England and Kerr.
Pernille Harder with a chance!
Atletico looking for that early goal
Chelsea are being put on the backfoot from the start.
The opening 10 minutes of the match have been possessed by Atletico who are looking to establish the rhythm of the match.
Chelsea have not been able to have their usual consistent possession as of yet.
Lyon take on Brondby in 25 minutes
We have our second match of the afternoon shortly after our first KO.
Lyon have heavily rotated their squad after last week's marginal 2-0 win against Brondby.
Lyon have heavily rotated their squad after last week's marginal 2-0 win against Brondby.
La composition de nos Lyonnaises pour affronter @Brondbywomen ! 👊🔴🔵#BIFOL
KO: Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
Will Atletico be able to bounce back from 2-0 down against a strong Chelsea attack??
Let's see!
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea KO in under 10 minutes
We have the first match of the afternoon around the corner!
Chelsea have not held back in their attack with Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Bethany England and Fran Kirby all starting 🤯
Atleti have gone with Toni Duggan, Ludmila da Silva and Ajara Nchout to try and comeback from a two goal deficit.
Due to travel restrictions, the match is being played in Monzo, Italy this afternoon.
Get comfortable, this should be a good one!
UWCL round of 16 is back!
Hello everyone!
We are back for more UWCL round of 16 action and plenty of fixtures to watch today.
Here are all of today's fixtures and aggregate scores after last week's first legs:
🤩 IT'S #UWCL MATCHDAY! 🤩
We have six second leg fixtures coming up in the round of 16 today! 🏆
Who are you backing? 👀
We have six second leg fixtures coming up in the round of 16 today! 🏆
Who are you backing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tnjbUeb7iR