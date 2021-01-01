Live Blog

UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG in UWCL semi-final action

Keep up to date with all semi-final matches: PSG vs Barcelona and Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Updated
PSG and Bayern back in UWCL action

League leaders 🏆

2021-04-25T12:45:45Z

All four UWCL semi-finalists sit at the top of their respective leagues.

D1 Arkema:

1. PSG 49pts

2. Lyon 48pts

Primera Iberdrola:

1. Barcelona 72 pts

2. Levante 58pts

Frauen Bundesliga:

1. Bayern Munich 54pts

2. Wolfsburg 52pts

FA Women's Super League:

1. Chelsea 51 pts

2. Manchester City 49pts

Lyon won't win the UWCL for the first time since 2014

2021-04-25T12:41:00Z

PSG knocked their French rivals out of Europe on Sunday, their first exit since defeat to the same club way back in 2014.

“I have to say, I was sick of always losing in this kind of scenario here,” said PSG player, Grace Geyoro.

Read more here on Goal by Ameé Ruszkai.

PSG Women 2020-21
Kheira Hamraoui vs PSG

2021-04-25T12:38:00Z

The Barcelona midfielder, Kheira Hamraoui, has previously played for PSG and Lyon. She beat Barcelona with PSG in the 2014 UWCL quarter-finals and the 2015 semi-finals. While she was at yon she won the UWCL in 2017 and 2018.

Definitely not an unfamiliar opponent for the French midfielder who slots into that centre defensive midfield role in place of Patri Guijarro who is suspended for the semi-final first leg after getting a yellow in the quarter-finals. 

 

 

Welcome back to another UWCL matchday!

2021-04-25T12:25:00Z

The semi-finals are HERE and we're in for a thrilling afternoon.

Today we have the first leg fixtures being played in Paris and Munich. 

PSG vs Barcelona 

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Just two matches away from knowing the two teams featuring in the final!

Fran Kirby Chelsea Women 2020-21
