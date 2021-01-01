Live Blog

UAE vs India LIVE: Follow the international friendly in real time

After a 1-1 draw against Oman, India now face hosts UAE in their second friendly match...

Updated
Comments (0)
India vs UAE Anirudh Thapa

Head-to-head

2021-03-29T14:42:56Z

UAE and India have faced each other 14 times in past out of which UAE have won nine matches and India have won just three. Two matches ended in ties. The last time these two teams came face to face was in the Asian Cup 2019 where UAE had emerged victtorious 2-0.

One debutant

2021-03-29T14:17:47Z

Unlike last match, only Liston Colaco makes his international debut tonight against UAE.

Eight changes in India XI

2021-03-29T14:16:26Z

As Igor Stimac had revealed earlier that he will rotate the squad in the second friendly game, the Croatian makes a total of eight changes in the line up from their last game against Oman. Only Akash Mishra, Suresh Wangjam and Manvir Singh have retained their place.

UAE vs India

2021-03-29T14:13:50Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the international friendly clash between UAE and India at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.