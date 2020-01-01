Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba prefers Real Madrid move

Pogba focusing in on Real Madrid move
Raiola enjoying better relationship with Madrid
Paul Pogba prefers a move to Real Madrid over remaining at Manchester United or moving back to Juventus, according to AS.
Pogba's deal with Man Utd runs through 2021 and the club may be forced to sell this summer if it becomes apparent that the midfielder won't sign a new contract.
Helping move things along will be agent Mino Raiola's improved relationship with Real Madrid, stemming from Alphonse Areola's move to Spain last summer.
Lautaro moves closer to Barca deal
Barcelona are moving closer to sealing a deal for Lautaro Martinez, according to Marca.
Real Madrid and Manchester City are also said to be interested, with Inter hoping to tie down the forward with a new contract.
However, Lautaro has yet to sign any new deal and Barcelona believe they are the front-runners to sign the striker.
'Far too early to replace De Gea with Henderson at Man Utd'
According to former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, it is “far too early” for to consider dropping David de Gea for Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson.
Henderson has starred this season with the Blades, leading many to call for him to replace De Gea, but Schmeichel says that talk is premature.
Inter eye Vertonghen, Willian and Giroud
Inter are eyeing a trio of Premier League stars as the club looks to raid the Premier League for free transfers, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Due to the uncertainty surrounding the transfer window, Inter are planning on pursuing out-of-contract players due to the club's more limited resources.
Willian and Jan Vertonghen are seen as possible options, although the club is less hopeful on Olivier Giroud due to the forward's prior experience with manager Antonio Conte at Chelsea.
Paqueta could be subject of Milan-Benfica swap
Benfica are admirers of Lucas Paqueta, but the Portuguese side may need to get creative to meet AC Milan's valuation of the Brazilian attacker.
According to Calcio Mercato, Milan's current valuation of Paqueta considered too expensive by Benfica.
However, the club could lower the asking price by including Florentino Luis, a player Milan has previously scouted.