Leeds look to left-back Perraud
Leeds United believe Brest left-back Romain Perraud would provide important defensive cover next year if they can pry him away from the Ligue 1 side, claims the Daily Mail.
They will have fierce competition from Lyon, however, and could be priced out because of Perraud's impressive six-assist campaign.
Meppen sack Frings
SV Meppen have sacked former Germany international Torsten Frings as head coach, the club confirmed.
Frings was appointed the third-division side's boss in July 2020 and failed to see out a single season with the club.
Betis want Torino defender
Real Betis are after impending free agent Nicolas Nkoulou, who currently plays at Torino in Serie A, according to Fichajes.net.
The Cameroon international has also spent time at Monaco, Marseille and Lyon in his career. He's made nine league starts this season and is expected to move on from Italy.
Leipzig want €15-20m for Nagelsmann
RB Leipzig want to be compensated if they lose manager Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich after the season, reports SPORT1.
A fee in the range of €15-20 million would satisfy Leipzig, and while that might appear like a steep cost for Bayern, the Bavarians would be desperate for a top manager if Hansi Flick departs for the German national team.
Real Madrid in the hunt for Kounde (Marca)
Zinedine Zidane's squad has kept an eye on the Sevilla defender as a possible summer target
Real Madrid are still eyeing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as one of several possible defensive signings in the coming window, according to Marca.
Eder Militao's improved form has reportedly made the position less of a priority, but the 22-year-old could represent the future heart of Zidane's back line.
Kounde's asking price will apparently be the determinant in whether or not Real Madrid follow through with a serious bid.
Stuttgart sign 17-year-old Beyaz
VfB have signed Turkish U-21 international Ömer #Faruk #Beyaz from @Fenerbahce. The 17-year-old has agreed terms on a contract through to 30 June 2025. Welcome to Stuttgart, Ömer! ⚪️🔴🤝#VfB pic.twitter.com/BJzfM0aLTx— VfB Stuttgart_int (@VfB_int) April 14, 2021