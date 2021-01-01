Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona to offer Griezmann in exchange for Dybala

Bowyer appointed Birmingham boss
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Lee Bowyer as our Head Coach.
Leeds eye Torino defender N’Koulou
Nicolas N’Koulou is being monitored by Leeds, according to the Daily Mail.
Marcelo Bielsa wants to strengthen his backline this summer and sees the Torino defender as a good option. He can be snapped up on a free transfer as his contract expires at the end of the season.
Scotland boss Clarke not ruling out Celtic job
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is not ruling out taking over as Celtic boss this summer.
He has been tipped to take over the Scottish giants ahead of next season and he has admitted he could give up his current post after Euro 2020.
He told reporters: “Why would anybody say they don’t want anything? Why would I do that? I could be somewhere else in the summer, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Barcelona to offer Griezmann in exchange for Dybala (Calciomercato)
Argentine star could head to PSG in Icardi swap
Barcelona are open to swapping Antoine Griezmann for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala, says Calciomercato.
The Argentine attacker is nearing the exit at the Serie A giants and Barca believe he could freshen up their attack.
They could offer Griezmann to Juve as part of the deal, but the France international’s salary demands could put him out of the Serie A side’s reach.
Hoffenheim target Holstein Kiel star
Hoffenheim are plotting a summer bid for Holstein Kiel striker Jae-Sung Lee, says Sky.
The 28-year-old has seven goals this season and can leave the second-tier side for free at the end of the season.
Bayern, Dortmund and AC Milan target PSG defender
Paris Saint-Germain want to tie 17-year-old Daniel Labila to a professional contract, but they risk losing him for free this summer.
Foot Mercato reports that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Napoli are all interested in signing the defender and he is open to hearing them out.