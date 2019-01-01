Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make rare concession for De Gea

Inter after Gotze
Inter are hoping to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Mario Gotze, reports Calciomercato.com
Beppe Marotta and Antonio Conte both have interest in the German playmaker, who's deal expires at the end of the season.
Inter would aim to land Gotze on free transfer.
Man Utd make rare concession for De Gea
The goalkeeper stands to earn more than Paul Pogba with new contract
Manchester United have made a rare concession in their contract talks with David De Gea, with no wage drop if the team doesn't make the Champions League.
The Times reports De Gea has been offered a four-year contract with £13.5 million ($16.9m) salary after tax.
However, United players typically have a 25 per cent deduction clause in their contracts if they miss the Champions League and without that clause, De Gea will earn more than Paul Pogba.
Abraham leaves door open for Nigeria switch
Chelsea striker and Premier League scoring leader Tammy Abraham has left the door open to joining up with the Nigeria national team, leaving England insecure over his future.
Gareth Southgate will be sweating on losing the player he called up in November 2017, but has still only played in friendly matches, which leaves Abraham the option to switch national teams allegiances.
The 21-year-old was born in London but he qualifies for the Super Eagles through paternal lineage. The Premier League's joint-top scorer left the door open to Nigeria after he stole headlines with a hat-trick in a 5-2 win away to Wolves.
Bury teen nears deal with West Brom
Bury defender Saul Shotton is set to sign with West Brom, reports Sky Sports.
The 18-year-old was the target of Watford and Leeds United last year, only to have Bury reject those overtures.
However, with the club's expulsion from the Football League, Shotton will join West Brom on a two-year deal.
Messi has had no contact with Beckham's Inter Miami
David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise have not held talks with Lionel Messi, sources have told Goal, with recent reports claiming that the former England international had sent a delegation to London to open negotiations for the Barcelona star's signature.
Reports in the United Kingdom claimed on Saturday that Beckham had sent sporting director Paul McDonough to the English capital for secret talks with the Argentine's father and advisor, Jorge Messi, with a view to signing up the 32-year-old.
Now, having spoken to sources close to the player, Goal can confirm that no contact has been made between McDonough and Jorge Messi - indeed, no contact has been made with any of Messi's extended entourage.