Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona plan last-gasp face-to-face Neymar talks

Barcelona plan face-to-face Neymar talks
The La Liga champions are making a last-ditch attempt to sign the Brazilian.
Barcelona are planning a second face-to-face meeting with Paris Saint-Germain representatives over the potential signing of Neymar, according to Esports RAC1.
Despite the difficult nature of any deal to land the Brazilian, Barca are meeting with the Ligue 1 club to see if there is any possibility of re-signing their former player.
However, negotiations have not been particularly positive so far and the Catalan giants are keen to make a last-ditch effort to land the 27-year-old forward.
Premier League to discuss summer transfer deadline
Premier League clubs are considering discussing whether or not to change the summer transfer deadline next season, according to Sky Sports.
The English window shuts nearly a month before the European one this summer and several clubs are keen to extend it.
In 2017, fourteen clubs voted in favour of a change in this window, with five voting against and one - Burnley - abstaining.
Fanni signs for Montreal Impact
French defender Rod Fanni has returned to sign a one-year deal with Montreal Impact, the club have announced.
Fanni had joined Impact in 2018 from Marseille and made 27 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring once.
The Frenchman, 37, can play at both right-back and centre-back.
Fenerbache want Schick
Fenerbahce want to sign Roma forward Patrik Schick, according to Skor.
The Czech striker, 23, scored five goals and registered three assists from 32 appearances in all competitions last term.
However, he didn't feature in Roma's opening game of the season and could be tempted to leave following Edin Dzeko's signing a new contract.
Barca see Neymar signing as impossible
Barcelona believe that signing Neymar is essentially a lost cause, according to El Chiringuito.
Barca have spent heavily in the window so far, bringing in Antoine Griezmann and have been trying to use players as makeweights.
However, Philippe Coutinho's departure has meant the loss of a major option in those negotiations and it looks increasingly likely that the Brazilian will stay in France.