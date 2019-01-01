Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd step up interest in Lyon's Dembele

Man Utd step up interest in Lyon's Dembele
Forward was benched for derby defeat to Saint-Etienne
Manchester United scouts were once more present in France to watch top January target Moussa Dembele, according to the Daily Mail.
The Lyon forward came off the bench in the second half as his side went down to city rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
And Lyon fear that the 23-year-old could be a cut-price option for United when the transfer window reopens, as he is frustrated by coach Sylvinho's rotation policy.
How Pochettino and Zidane could spark managerial merry-go-round
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino could cause a chain reaction of coaching changes should he decide to leave north London, reports the Daily Mail.
The Argentine is at his lowest ebb with Spurs, but still enjoys a glowing reputation on the bench with both Manchester United and Real Madrid confirmed admirers.
Should he choose to resign, the two giants could well move for his services, which in turn could see the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Massimiliano Allegri and even Jose Mourinho at new clubs once the dust has settled.
Rashford set for England axe
Marcus Rashford's poor form for Manchester United could lead to his removal from the England team, claims the Sun.
Rashford endured a disastrous afternoon at St. James Park as his side went down to Newcastle, and has just one open play goal from his last 21 games for club and country.
Bookies slash odds on Solskjaer sacking
Norwegian at 7/2 to be next managerial casualty in Premier League
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen the odds on his dismissal slashed following Sunday's defeat to Newcastle United.
The Manchester United boss is now at just 7/2 to lose his job before any other Premier League manager, according to bookmakers consulted by the Sun.
Ranieri in running as Milan set to dismiss Giampaolo
AC Milan's patience has run out with Marco Giampaolo, who is set to be sacked at San Siro.
CalcioMercato claims that the coach is close to dismissal after leading his side to a dismal 13th place after seven Serie A games in 2019-20.
Luciano Spalletti, Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli are among those considered in the running to replace the under-fire boss.