Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus in talks for Witsel

Planes termination agreement reached
The agreement has been reached between Barcelona and director Ramón Planes to terminate the contract. He’ll no longer be the club’s technical secretary by his own choice. 🔴🤝 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2021
After signing players like Pedri and Araújo for Barça, he’s now looking for a new project.
Juve in talks for Witsel (Sky Sports Germany)
The longtime Dortmund midfielder could leave in January
Juventus are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign midfielder Axel Witsel in the upcoming transfer window, writes Sky Sports Germany.
With Mahmoud Dahoud and Emre Can commanding the deep-lying central positions for Dortmund, Witsel would like to get more consistent playing time elsewhere as he still feels capable of being one of Europe's better players in that area.
At 32 years old, there is urgency from Witsel to push for a quick move.
Roma quiet on Dalot & Zakaria
AS Roma director Tiago Pinto on Diogo Dalot and Denis Zakaria rumours: “I’m not gonna speak about our targets in public. We’ll find the right way to improve the team in January together with José Mourinho”, he said to Sky Sport. 🟡🔴 #ASRoma #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2021
Lampard not in running for Rangers job
Frank Lampard is not considered a candidate for the open head coach position at Rangers, according to Sky Sports.
Lampard has been without a club to manage since Chelsea sacked him last season.
The Rangers position opened up this past week when Steven Gerrard opted to move to the Premier League and take over at Aston Villa.