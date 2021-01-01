Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to join summer Traore battle

Roden seeking Spurs exit
Joe Roden is seeking a move away from Tottenham - according to Football.London.
The 24-year-old has grown frustrated with a lack of playing time and would like to head out on loan in January.
Brighton are among a number of Premier League clubs that may be willing to offer Roden an exit route when the transfer window reopens.
Newcastle join Sanches chase
Newcastle have joined the chase for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches - according to Calciomercato.
The Portuguese, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Milan, is expected to leave Stade Pierre Mauroy in January.
Newcastle are poised to make a move for Sanches as Eddie Howe sets about boosting his squad to achieve Premier League survival.
Ajax want Spurs outcast Bergwijn
Steven Bergwijn continues to struggle for regular game time at Tottenham, with De Telegraaf claiming that he is now wanted back in his native Netherlands by Ajax.
A loan deal could be discussed at the turn of the year, with the 24-year-old forward needing to get minutes under his belt.
Burnley won’t budge on Tarkowski
Burnley will not be sanctioning the sale of James Tarkowski in January, claims Football Insider.
The England international centre-half is once again being linked with West Ham as his contract runs down, but the Clarets are reluctant to listen to offers despite running the risk of losing a top talent for nothing.
Spurs ready to battle for Vlahovic
Tottenham are, according to football.london, ready to battle it out for in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.
The Serbia international is wanted by leading sides across Europe, including Juventus and Manchester City, but Antonio Conte wants him to bolster attacking ranks in north London.
Man Utd will give Rangnick money to spend
Ralf Rangnick may have only been appointed by Manchester United on an interim basis, but Express Sport claims he will be given money to spend in January.
The experienced German tactician is set to see the Red Devils through to the end of the 2021-22 campaign and will be given an opportunity over the winter to put his stamp on a squad inherited from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Lazio looking for Kepa loan
Kepa Arrizabalaga is looking for a way out of Chelsea in the January transfer window, with AS claiming that the Spain international goalkeeper could head to Italy.
Lazio are said to be keen on the world’s most expensive shot-stopper, who remains behind Edouard Mendy in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
Frimpong registers on Real’s radar
According to Fichajes, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is registering on the recruitment radar at Real Madrid.
The Blancos are in the market for another right, with a talented Dutchman that has spent time with Manchester City and Celtic now in their sights.
Leeds considering Mariano Diaz swoop
Leeds are considering a swoop for Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz - according to Fichajes.
Marcelo Bielsa is looking at the 28-year-old to come in and provide extra cover for Patrick Bamford while he is still out injured.
Real could be open to offers for Diaz in the new year as he continues to sit on the fringes of the action at Santiago Bernabeu.
Xavi eager to bring Grimaldo back to Barca
Xavi is eager to bring Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo back to Barcelona - according to A Bola.
The 32-year-old began his career in the La Masia academy before moving to Portugal in 2016.
Barca could re-sign Grimaldo to provide extra cover for Jordi Alba on the left side of the defence.
Mertens ready to re-commit to Napoli
Dries Mertens is ready to re-commit to Napoli by signing a new contract - according to Calciomercato.
The 34-year-old's current deal expires next summer, but the Italian giants are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Mertens is prepared to sign a new agreement despite the fact Napoli will have to lower his annual salary to €2.5 million per year.
Liverpool leading Zakaria race
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria - according to El Nacional.
The 25-year-old has also been strongly linked with Barcelona, but would prefer to secure a move to Anfield.
Liverpool are able to offer Zakaria a far more attractive financial package too, with Barca still in the process of trying to reduce their crippling debts.
Man City push for Mahrez renewal
Manchester City are pushing for a renewal on Riyad Mahrez's contract, according to the Sun.
The report says that with a year-and-a-half left on a £160,000-a-week contract, City are keen to avoid a shock move from the skilled forward in the summer.
Mahrez is claimed to be quite happy with his career and won't seek an exit unless negotiations completely fall apart.
Marquinhos in PSG extension talks
Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos has entered contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport.
His current contract runs until 2024, and both sides are said to be willing to extend the deal until at least 2026.
PSG deny Donnarumma chatter
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi denies rumours on Donnarumma planning to leave the club: “Gianluigi Donnarumma is simply extraordinary - he’ll contribute to Paris Saint Germain success in the coming seasons”. 🇫🇷🇮🇹 #PSG #Donnarumma @hadrien_grenier— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2021
Liverpool to join summer Traore battle (Fichajes.net)
The Reds want to add the versatile dribbling savant to their 2022-23 attack
Liverpool intend to join the battle for Wolves winger Adama Traore next summer but will need to beat out Barcelona and Juventus, claims Fichajes.net.
Traore, 25, consistently ranks as one of Europe's finest dribblers, and while his end product is sometimes criticised, he would have better targets to aim at if he were to move to Anfield.
The Reds, meanwhile, know that depth is paramount if they are to continue playing at a high level both domestically and in the Champions League.
Real Madrid women hire Toril as first-team manager
Comunicamos el nombramiento de Alberto Toril como nuevo entrenador del primer equipo femenino con incorporación inmediata para lo que resta de temporada y la próxima, hasta el 30 de junio de 2023.#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/DeOSxkLWXT— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) November 29, 2021
Dynamo re-sign Vera
El Maestro se queda en casa 🇦🇷#DejaloTodo— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) November 29, 2021
LA Galaxy part ways with Dos Santos
#ThankYouJona #LAGalaxy part ways with @jona2santos— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 29, 2021