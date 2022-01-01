Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reject Barcelona bid for Maguire

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Harry Maguire Manchester United Leicester Premier League 2021-22
Getty

Man City favourite Fernandinho set for Brazil return

2022-06-26T22:55:07.000Z

Man Utd reject Barcelona bid for Maguire (Sun)

2022-06-26T22:45:53.000Z

Catalans were keen to include defender as part of De Jong deal

Manchester United have rejected an approach from Barcelona to sign defender Harry Maguire, reports the Sun.

The Catalans had proposed including the England international in the deal that would take Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford, but United are not willing to let him go.

River optimistic over Suarez deal

2022-06-26T22:35:57.000Z

LAFC will put Bale in 'position to succeed'

2022-06-26T22:25:18.000Z

Los Angeles FC general manager Joe Thorrington affirmed that the club will do everything it can to make Gareth Bale's spell in MLS a success.

Bale completed a blockbuster transfer to LAFC on Saturday after nine years at Madrid, and is the MLS team's second big signing of the summer after Juventus and Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini.

While the Welshman has featured only sparingly at club level recently, Thorrington is convinced he can deliver.

Read more here!

Gareth Bale LAFC GFX
Getty / GOAL

Rooney makes decision on future after Derby exit

2022-06-26T22:15:46.000Z

Wayne Rooney has decided to take a break from football management after his spell at Derby County, claims the Sun.

The Manchester United legend stepped down on Friday in a surprise decision, with Liam Rosenior taking over on an interim basis at the club.