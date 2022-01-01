Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Monaco to demand at least €80m for Tchouameni

The France star is set to command a massive fee

Monaco will demand at least €80 million (£67m/$89m) for star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old midfielder has drawn interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid.

Tchouameni's contract runs through 2024 and Monaco are not in a rush to make a sale.