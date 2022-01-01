Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool make Dybala approach

Rangers make enquiry for Man City teenager McAtee
Rangers have made an enquiry for Manchester City teenager James McAtee - according to the Daily Mail.
Swansea and QPR have also been linked with the 19-year-old midfielder, but the Scottish champions are hoping to win the race to sign him on loan.
McAtee has scored 14 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances for City this term and set up another four for his team-mates.
Arsenal agree deal for USMNT goalkeeper Turner
Arsenal have reached an agreement with the New England Revolution to sign United States men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner this summer, GOAL can confirm.
The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2021 for club and country and will now look to compete against Gunners starter Aaron Ramsdale with Bernd Leno's future in doubt.
Turner was the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after leading the Revolution to the Supporters' Shield last season, which has captured the attention of clubs in Europe.
Wolves set asking price for Man Utd & Arsenal-linked Neves
Wolves have set their final asking price for Manchester United and Arsenal-linked midfielder Ruben Neves - according to The Sun.
The Wanderers won't accept any bids below £40 million ($54m) for the 24-year-old and are growing increasingly confident that he will stay put until the summer.
Neither United or Arsenal have formalised their interest in Neves yet, whose current contract at Molineux is not due to expire until 2024.
Tottenham interested in Bayern keeper Nubel
Tottenham are considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, GOAL and SPOX can confirm.
Bayern signed Nubel as a free agent following his departure from Schalke in June 2020, having identified him as the ideal long-term successor for first-choice shot-stopper Manuel Neuer.
However, the 25-year-old has since made just four senior appearances for the German champions and is currently taking in a loan spell at Monaco to get more regular minutes.
Diaz to Spurs held up by Mendes involvement
Luis Diaz's proposed move to Tottenham from Porto is being held up due to the involvement of super-agent Jorge Mendes - according to The Sun.
The Portuguese is playing an intermediary role in discussions over a potential £40 million ($54m) move for Diaz, whose representatives are now refusing to conclude a deal unless he steps aside.
Diaz has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, but Spurs are pushing to make him their first signing of the winter window.
Brentford hope to complete Eriksen deal this weekend
Brentford are hoping to conclude a deal for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen this weekend - according to the Daily Mail.
The 29-year-old is currently in talks with the Bees over a six-month contract, having been released by Inter in December.
Eriksen is available as a free agent and Brentford want him registered before Monday's transfer deadline so that they can include him in their latest 25-man Premier League squad.
Barca contact Dortmund over Meunier loan
Barcelona have contacted Borussia Dortmund over a possible loan deal for Thomas Meunier - according to Marca.
Xavi is eager to bolster his defensive ranks further by signing the 30-year-old until the end of the season, and BVB are open to an agreement.
Meunier would be willing to join Barca but it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can conclude a transfer before the winter market closes on Monday.
Aston Villa's Young turns down Newcastle
Aston Villa full-back Ashley Young has turned down a move to Newcastle - according to The Mirror.
The 36-year-old returned to Villa Park for a second spell last summer but his contract is only due to run until the end of the season.
Newcastle have offered Young a deal at St James' Park and Watford are also interested, but Young intends to stay at Villa and try to earn an extension.
Liverpool make Dybala approach (Tuttomercatoweb)
Argentine star touted for Anfield switch
Liverpool have contacted Juventus to discuss Paulo Dybala's availability - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent in the summer and talks over a renewal with the Bianconeri have hit a sticking point.
Liverpool are hoping to capitalise on the situation by offering Dybala a switch to Anfield, but Manchester City are also reportedly monitoring his situation.
Inter Miami close in on Yedlin signing
Inter Miami are closing in on the signing of former Newcastle right-back DeAndre Yedlin - according to ESPN.
The 28-year-old mutually agreed to terminate his contract at Galatasaray earlier this week and is now available as a free agent.
Yedlin is now set to return to MLS, having initally began his career with the Seattle Sounders, as Inter Miami are working to sign him on a free transfer by the end of the weekend.
Guimaraes to undergo Newcastle medical
Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is set to undergo a medical at Newcastle on Friday - according to Sky Sports.
The two clubs have reached an agreement over a £33 million ($44m) fee for the 24-year-old, who has also been scouted by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.
Guimaraes will go through all the relevant medical checks in his native Brazil before being officially unveiled as a Newcastle player ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.
Valencia to complete loan deal for Leipzig's Moriba
Official, confirmed. Former Barça midfielder Ilaix Moriba joins Valencia from RB Leipzig on loan, whole salary covered until June. 🦇 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2022
Valencia are also pushing to sign Samu Castillejo from AC Milan. No answer yet for Bryan Gil on Tottenham side.