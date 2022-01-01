Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd close in on Antony

Man Utd close in on Antony (Sun)
Ajax winger could follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford
Manchester United are closing in on their first deal of the summer with a move for Ajax star Antony, per The Sun.
Erik ten Hag looks set to reunite with at least one of his former players at Old Trafford, with club officials in Amsterdam to close the deal.
United are yet to make a purchase under their new boss, but Antony could herald the arrival of a busy off-season.
PSG prep new Skriniar bid
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a new proposal for Milan Škriniar after opening bid turned down: fresh one will be €60m plus add-ons. 🔵🇸🇰 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022
Inter will meet with Torino to sign Bremer after verbal agreement on personal terms since January.
Chelsea and Atletico chase Clauss
🚨 Chelsea and Atletico Madrid want to transfer the French right-back Jonathan Clauss.🎩🇫🇷 #CFC #Atleti pic.twitter.com/F3BHXkwnjD— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) June 20, 2022
Stoke add Arsenal's Clarke
Welcome @HarryyClarke6 👏— Stoke City FC 🇺🇦 (@stokecity) June 20, 2022
Inter hopeful of closing Lukaku deal
Inter are optimistic to get Romelu Lukaku’s deal done by the end of this week. €7m plus add-ons bid already submitted, Chelsea asked for €10m. plus add-ons. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022
There’s no obligation to buy clause included in the negotiation as thing stand. Never been discussed.