Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raphinha nears €50m Bayern Munich move

The Leeds star could be on his way to Germany

Bayern Munich are nearing a €50 million (£42m/$57m) deal to sign Leeds star Raphinha this January, reports TNT Sports.

The 25-year-old has become a Premier League star at Leeds after joining from Rennes in the summer of 2020.

Bayern want the Brazil international to help replace Kingsley Coman, who could leave as his contract renewal talks are currently stalled.