Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eager to bid for Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid keen on Emerson
Atletico Madrid are keen on Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal, according to the Sun.
The ex-Barcelona player has made 20 Premier League appearances this year.
Man Utd eager to bid for Lewandowski (BILD)
Forward's contract set to expire in 2023
Manchester United are eager to make a bid for Robert Lewandowski if his relationship with Bayern Munich sours, according to BILD.
Lewandowski has yet to hold extension talks and wants clarity with his situation by the summer.
Charlotte acquire Jones
We have acquired midfielder Derrick Jones from Houston Dynamo in exchange for General Allocation Money.#ForTheCrown | @21_djones https://t.co/ArlVLygEy6— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) March 9, 2022
Pochettino future secure after UCL defeat
PSG director Leonardo to RMC: “We should stay together. Pochettino is still part of the project for this season. It’s not the time to think about that”. 🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2022
“We shouldn’t throw everything in the bin. We shouldn’t start from scratch after every loss”, @gffn reports. pic.twitter.com/QX9o0MzUpu
Inter ready for Inzaghi talks
#Inter are ready to open talks in the coming weeks with Simone #Inzaghi for the contract extension until 2024 with option for another season. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 9, 2022