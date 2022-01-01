Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Memphis could leave Barcelona this summer

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Memphis Depay Barcelona 2021-22
Ten Hag declines to talk about future after Overmars scandal

2022-02-09T23:55:00.000Z

Memphis could leave Barcelona this summer (SPORT)

2022-02-09T23:45:00.000Z

Just a year after signing with the Blaugrana, he could be pushed out for alternative forwards

Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona this summer as the club prefer other attacking options, according to SPORT.

Because of the recent additions of Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the pursuit of Erling Haaland, the Blaugrana are eager to clear space in their squad.

AC Milan to meet with Botman's representatives (Calciomercato)

2022-02-09T23:20:00.000Z

Highly-regarded centre-back has also been linked to the Premier League

AC Milan are set to meet with the representatives of centre-back Sven Botman ahead of a potential transfer, writes Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old Lille player has been linked with a number of top clubs around Europe and is seen as a top defensive prospect.

He's made 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

Tevez to DC United talks were never formal

2022-02-09T23:05:00.000Z