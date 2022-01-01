Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd sound out Ten Hag

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Erik ten Hag Ajax 2021
Rangnick not worried about Rashford's Man Utd future

2022-03-11T22:30:36.000Z

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick insists that he is not worried about the prospect of losing home-grown striker Marcus Rashford.

Recent reports suggest that the England international is fed up with the lack of game time and considering a move away from Old Trafford over the summer.

But his manager claims that he is still happy and keen to get back to his best.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Inter Miami sign youngster Allen

2022-03-11T20:45:41.347Z

Atletico Nacional in talks with Argentine coach Guede

2022-03-11T19:45:41.000Z

Salah & agent won't accept current Liverpool offer

2022-03-11T19:00:56.000Z

Chelsea starlet Gallagher unsure of future plans

2022-03-11T18:30:33.000Z

Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher insists that he is not thinking beyond the current season as he continues to impress on loan from Chelsea.

Gallagher, 22, was released at the start of the season for his fourth temporary move in the last three years, and has responded with eight goals in the Premier League to date to become a fixture in the Eagles line-up.

Chelsea may now face a battle to retain his services once the current term finishes, as Palace are reportedly keen to make the transfer permanent.

Read more here!

Bruno Guimaraes suggests Arsenal didn't make concrete offer

2022-03-11T17:45:03.000Z

Bruno Guimaraes has suggested that Arsenal were never a realistic option for him during the January transfer window, with a man looking to make a positive impression at Newcastle claiming that no offer from the Gunners was tabled.

A switch to Emirates Stadium was speculated on for the Brazilian midfielder prior to a £33 million ($44m) deal taking him from Lyon to St James’ Park.

The 24-year-old is quickly endearing himself to those on Tyneside, with the South American eager to point out that he was always going to be favouring a move to the North East over one to north London.

Read more here!

Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 2021-22
Poland winger Jozwiak signs for Charlotte FC

2022-03-11T17:00:45.000Z

Wanderson torn on Russia future

2022-03-11T16:00:00.000Z

Madrid pick up interest in Tierney

2022-03-11T15:30:00.000Z

Blancos eye Arsenal star

Real Madrid are set to step up their interest in Kieran Tierney, per 90min

The Arsenal star has been a key performer for the Gunners this term as they have moved back into the top four.

Now, he could be the subject of a raid from Los Blancos, who like what they see.

Jozwiak leaves Derby for MLS

2022-03-11T15:12:28.312Z

Watson pens County extension

2022-03-11T15:00:00.000Z

Nubel to remain with Monaco

2022-03-11T14:30:00.000Z

Liverpool ready to launch David raid (Le10Sport)

2022-03-11T14:00:00.000Z

Liverpool are, according to Le10Sport, readying themselves for a summer raid on Lille for Canada international forward Jonathan David.

The Reds are said to be in the market for a long-term successor to Roberto Firmino in their central striking berth and will compete with Premier League rivals Arsenal for a highly-rated 22-year-old.

Jonathan David Lille 2021-22
What Man Utd must do in order to land Pochettino

2022-03-11T13:30:00.000Z

The Daily Mail reports that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to sack coach Mauricio Pochettino on the back of their Champions League exit, with a path about to be cleared for Manchester United to make a move.

In order to land the Argentine, though, the Red Devils will need to make the former Tottenham boss believe that he is their No.1 choice for a demanding role at Old Trafford – with various other names being thrown into the mix at present.

Real Madrid to meet with Mbappe in ‘next 10 days’

2022-03-11T13:00:00.000Z

With Real Madrid having seen off Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League, they are now ready to step up their efforts to land Kylian Mbappe as a free agent.

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, the Blancos will look to hold meetings with the World Cup-winning France international forward in the “next 10 days”.

Kylian Mbappe PSG Real Madrid celebration 2022
Could Donnarumma return to Serie A?

2022-03-11T12:30:00.000Z

Gazzetta dello Sport are calling on Gianluigi Donnarumma to head back home on the back of his costly mistake for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid.

They claim that the Euro 2020 remains of interest to Juventus, with the former AC Milan goalkeeper finding the going tough after leaving Italy for France in the summer of 2021.

Dembele one of several striker targets for Man Utd (MEN)

2022-03-11T12:00:00.000Z

The Manchester Evening News has confirmed that Moussa Dembele is a player of interest to Manchester United, but claim he is one of several strikers being considered.

The Red Devils are said to have had the former Celtic frontman watched in Europa League action this week as they start to piece together plans for the summer transfer window.

Moussa Dembele Lyon 2021-22
Arsenal could offload up to 13 players

2022-03-11T11:30:00.000Z

Express Sport claims that Arsenal could look at offloading as many as 13 players in the summer as Mikel Arteta seeks to seriously freshen up his ranks at Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin and Pablo Mari are among those that may either hit free agency or be moved on when the current campaign comes to a close.

Barca outline Mazraoui proposal

2022-03-11T11:00:00.000Z

Villa signing Coutinho 'not straightforward' - Gerrard

2022-03-11T10:30:00.000Z

Steven Gerrard has reiterated his desire to keep Philippe Coutinho at Aston Villa on a permanent basis, but has revealed that any move for the Barcelona loanee is more complex than it appears.

The Blaugrana man has been a revelation since moving to Villa Park to play under former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard, and was on the scoresheet again in Thursday's 3-0 win over Leeds United.

Villa have an option to sign Coutinho for a fee around £33 million ($43m), but Gerrard suggested that there will be several hoops to jump through in order to make it a reality.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

Philippe Coutinho, Aston Villa v Southampton, Premier League, 05032022
How will Arsenal replace selfless leader Lacazette?

2022-03-11T10:00:00.000Z

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gone and Alexandre Lacazette now into the final six months of his contract, a changing of the guard will be taking place at Arsenal at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta will be turning to something new, with at least two attackers set to arrive to freshen up the Gunners frontline.

But just how does the club go around replacing the latter and his selfless service?

Read the full story at GOAL here!

Liverpool & Arsenal looking at €80m Pino (El Desmarque)

2022-03-11T09:00:00.000Z

Liverpool and Arsenal have, according to El Desmarque, sounded out the availability of Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino – with Real Madrid another of his many suitors.

The 19-year-old is considered to be a hot prospect for the future, leading to heavyweight teams showing interest in his services, but he does have an €80 million (£67m/$88m) release clause in his contract.

Yeremy Pino Villarreal Espanyol Liga
Barca set their sights on Milan star Leao

2022-03-11T08:30:00.000Z

Rafael Leao has been in stunning form for AC Milan this season, hitting 11 goals and six assists, with Sport reporting that he is now registering on the recruitment radar at Barcelona.

La Liga giants are monitoring a number of attacking talents ahead of the summer transfer window, with a 22-year-old Portuguese at San Siro among those said to be in their sights.

Tuchel has no plans to quit Chelsea amid Man Utd talk

2022-03-11T08:00:00.000Z

The Telegraph reports that the issues being endured at Chelsea following sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich have alerted Manchester United to the possible availability of Thomas Tuchel.

The German tactician is, however, said to be fully committed to his role at Stamford Bridge has no intention of quitting that post and walking away from the Blues.

Olise attracting interest from Arsenal

2022-03-11T07:30:00.000Z

Crystal Palace starlet Michael Olise is attracting interest from Arsenal and Lille as England and France battle it out for his international future, reports the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old midfielder is eligible for four nations – with Nigeria and Algeria also in the mix – and may have a big decision to make at club level this summer as interest in his services builds.

Man City seal deal for Savinho

2022-03-11T07:00:00.000Z

Barca to promote Pena after Galatasaray loan

2022-03-11T00:00:00.000Z

Man Utd sound out Ten Hag (Sky Sports)

2022-03-10T23:50:00.000Z

Ajax boss touted for Old Trafford switch

Manchester United have sounded out Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their search for a new permanent manager continues - according to Sky Sports.

Red Devils intermediaries have been in contact with the Dutchman, who would be keen to discuss the role if a formal approach is made.

Ten Hag's current contract at Ajax is due to expire in 2023 and United have a strong relationship with their former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar currently serving as chief executive at Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Brighton leading race for Blackburn forward Diaz

2022-03-10T23:45:00.000Z

Brighton are leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz - according to TEAMtalk.

Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United and West Ham have also been linked with the 22-year-old, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Blackburn will activate their one-year extension often before then, but Brighton are still hopeful of landing his signature and could let Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra join Rovers on permanent deals when their loans expire as part of a final deal.

Inter ready to let Sanchez go

2022-03-10T23:40:22.000Z

Inter are ready to let Alexis Sanchez go later this year - according to Calciomercato.

The 33-year-old is contracted to remain at San Siro until 2023 but also has a €4 million release clause.

Inter may be willing to negotiate an even cheaper deal with any potential suitors as they seek to get Sanchez's hefty wages off their books.

Alexis Sanchez Inter 2021-22
Wolves hold talks with Pedrinho

2022-03-10T23:36:46.086Z

Wolves have held transfer talks with Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Pedrinho - according to Fichajes.

The 23-year-old can secure a move outside the transfer window due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign players from Russian and Ukrainian clubs can seek a free transfer, with Wolves now looking to land Pedrinho, but Corinthians, Flamengo and Sao Paulo are also interested.

Grimlado could return to Barca

2022-03-10T23:30:00.000Z

Alejandro Grimaldo could return to Barcelona this summer - according to O Jogo.

The 26-year-old's current deal at Benfica expires in 2023 and he is unlikely to be offered an extension.

Barca are considering bringing him back to the club in a cut-price deal, seven years on from releasing him from their academy ranks.

West Ham pushing for Deulofeu

2022-03-10T23:20:00.000Z

West Ham are pushing to sign Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The former Barcelona star is under contract until 2024, but the Italian outfit could let him go for around €20 million (£17m/$22m) this summer.

Deulofeu could be given the chance to return to the Premier League with West Ham, having previously taken in spells in English football with Everton and Watford.

Gerard Deulofeu Udinese Bologna Serie A
Gomez to seek Liverpool exit

2022-03-10T23:10:00.000Z

Joe Gomez is planning to seek a move away from Liverpool this summer - according to 90min.

The England international has been reduced to a bit-part role in Jurgen Klopp's squad and wants to leave and secure regular minutes elsewhere to boost his chances of going to the 2022 World Cup.

Leicester, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are all interested in Gomez, who is under contract at Anfield until 2024.

Joe Gomez Liverpool 2021-22
Milan tracking Empoli defender Viti

2022-03-10T23:00:00.000Z

Milan are tracking Empoli defender Mattia Viti - according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are looking at the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Alessio Romagnoli, who is set to become a free agent in June.

Viti will have a final audition when Empoli face Milan at San Siro this weekend, after which the Serie A leaders could start drawing up plans for an official bid.