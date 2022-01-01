Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bielsa resigns from Leeds

Man Utd line up double transfer swoop
Manchester United are lining up bids for two hot talents over the summer, according to the Mirror.
PSV's Cody Gakpo and Sporting Lisbon youngster Joao Palhinha have both attracted the Red Devils' interest, with each player being closely followed by the club's scouting staff.
Man City seek to beat Chelsea to Jimoh signature
Manchester City are looking to muscle in on Chelsea's pursuit of Jamaldeen Jimoh, according to the Sun.
Jimoh, 15, has won rave reviews in the West Bromwich Albion academy and has been capped at youth level for England.
Chelsea set price tag for Kepa
Chelsea will demand a transfer fee of around £50 million for Newcastle target Kepa Arrizabalaga, reports the Daily Star.
Kepa, still the most expensive goalkeeper in history following his 2018 move from Athletic, has lost favour at Stamford Bridge and is second choice in goal behind Edouard Mendy.
Newcastle co-owner makes Lingard claim
Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley assures that Jesse Lingard wanted to move from Manchester United to St. James' Park in January.
"We were 19th going into the window. So we had that, an illiquid market, and the complexity of Covid-19, which meant clubs didn't want to sell because they didn't know where their squads would end up," Staveley explained in an interview with The Athletic.
"Coming through all that showed us we can do it, that we can stick to our plan and if we get criticised on the last day for: 'Oh, you're going after Jesse', well, Jesse wanted to come to us."
Bielsa steps down as Leeds boss (Sun)
Jesse Marsch in pole position to replace Argentine
Marcelo Bielsa has resigned his position as Leeds United manager following Saturday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham, claims the Sun.
Jesse Marsch is said to be favourite to take over from the Argentine, who is in his fourth season at Elland Road.