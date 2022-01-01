Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa head Suarez suitors

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 2021-22
Getty Images

Xavi coy on Puig future

2022-05-15T23:00:00.000Z

Newcastle pick up Henderson interest

2022-05-15T22:27:00.000Z

Newcastle are increasing their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, per The Mirror.

The England international has played second fiddle all season to David De Gea at the Theatre of Dreams and seems unlikely to push past him for the starting jersey next term too.

That leaves him considering his options and the Magpies are mulling over a swoop for his services.

Arsenal set for triple swoop

2022-05-15T22:15:00.000Z

Villa head Suarez suitors (Fichajes)

2022-05-15T22:00:00.000Z

Striker's Atletico Madrid departure was announced Sunday

Aston Villa lead a trio of suitors for Luis Suarez following the news he will leave Atletico Madrid, stoking the chance for a reunion with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, per Fichajes.

The Premier League side have already closed a deal for one of their manager's old pals in Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho.

Now, they could make an audacious move for another ex-Blaugrana superstar, while Sevilla and Inter are also both keen on his services.

Mbappe to confirm future before internationals

2022-05-15T21:30:00.000Z