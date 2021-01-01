Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani eyes January exit

Burnley are prepared to make a move for Sunderland prospect Dan Neil following his strong showing in the north-east, per The Sun.

The 20-year-old impressed in his side's Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal, with the Clarets having their heads turned by his performance.

Now Sean Dyche's men will look to snap him up - and could well offer to send him back on loan for the rest of the campaign to the Black Cats to sweeten the deal.