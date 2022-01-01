Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid among Gnabry suitors

Real Madrid among Gnabry suitors (Fichajes)
Blancos could add 26-year-old to attack
Real Madrid are among the teams interested in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, claims Fichajes.
Gnabry has reached double-digit Bundesliga goals in six straight seasons and carries loads of Champions League experience.
He would likely be asked to play on the right wing opposite of Vinicius Junior.
Perisic hopes for Inter stay
Beppe #Marotta confirms to Sky: “Ivan #Perisic wants to stay at #Inter. I’m very confident about his contract extension”. #transfers https://t.co/w6zgIIKhCw— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 10, 2022
Neres move at final stage
David #Neres to #Benfica from #Shakhtar is at the final stage. #transfers https://t.co/3ZBFw5UTgM— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 10, 2022
Klopp on 'beast' Haaland: Unfortunately, that's a good signing
Jurgen Klopp says that, unfortunately for himself and Liverpool, Manchester CIty have signed a "beast" as the Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on Tuesday.
BVB CEO on Haaland sale: We're fighting with oligarchs & Arab states
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke explained the club's difficult transfer realities just before the £51 million ($63m) sale of striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City was announced, with the executive noting that they must compete with financial powerhouses in Europe.
Watzke specifically alluded to the power of "oligarchs and Arabian states" in football; Manchester City is majority owned by Sheikh Mansour of the United Arab Emirates.