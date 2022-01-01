Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to give Tchouameni five-year deal

Updated
2022-05-30T22:35:00.000Z

2022-05-30T22:20:00.000Z

2022-05-30T22:10:00.000Z

Real Madrid to give Tchouameni five-year deal (Marca)

2022-05-30T22:00:00.000Z

Blancos also hope to knock down €80m asking price

Real Madrid will hand Aurelien Tchouameni a five-year contract once his transfer from Monaco is completed, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old's move is almost done, the report says, although the Blancos are attempting to reduce the fee they pay the French side.