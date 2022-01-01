Mourinho wants Ronaldo reunion (Sun)
Roma are a candidate to land the forward if he leaves Man Utd
Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo after previously coaching him at Real Madrid, claims the Sun.
Ronaldo is said to be concerned with Manchester United's form and willing to end his career elsewhere, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also interested in his services.
Sporting KC acquire Vujnovic
NEWS: Sporting Kansas City acquires Montenegrin international striker Nikola Vujnovic on season-long loan.— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 15, 2022
Orlando City add Freeman
NEWS: #OrlandoCity signs defender Alex Freeman as Club's 12th All-Time Homegrown.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 15, 2022
Mata still expected to leave Man Utd
Juan #Mata is set to leave #ManchesterUnited as a free agent at the end of the season. #transfers #MUFC #mutd— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 15, 2022
German clubs join Broja chase
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have joined the chase for Chelsea youngster Armando Broja, writes the Sun.
Broja has spent the 2021-22 season on-loan at Southampton, scoring six Premier League goals.