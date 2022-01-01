Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard (Mirror)

2022-04-09T23:45:36.000Z

Winger has admirers in both Premier League & Serie A

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is already preparing for life away from Old Trafford, reports the Mirror.

West Ham and Newcastle have been linked with a free transfer for the player this summer, while in Serie A Juventus, Milan and Roma are also interested.

Cagliari to make Bellanova move permanent

2022-04-09T23:35:31.000Z

Arsenal & Tottenham to fight over Maddison

2022-04-09T23:25:29.000Z

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will go head-to-head over the signature of Leicester City's James Maddison, reports the Sun.

Maddison is rated at £60 million by the Foxes and could be up for sale this summer in order to free up funds for a squad overhaul.

Liverpool watch Fenerbahce wonderkid Guler

2022-04-09T22:55:24.000Z

Liverpool will be among a host of European giants watching Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler this weekend, according to Fanatik.

The Reds' scouts will be present at Sunday's derby against Galatasaray to watch the 17-year-old, while representatives from the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Inter are also expected.

Gerrard plans summer clearout at Villa

2022-04-09T22:15:22.000Z

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is planning a comprehensive squad reshuffle over the summer, according to the Mirror.

Up to eight first-teamers, including striker Danny Ings, will be made available, while a permanent move for Philippe Coutinho and approaches for Liverpool's Joe Gomez are among Gerrard's transfer objectives.