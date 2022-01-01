Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur

Arsenal to quadruple Saka wages
Arsenal will offer Bukayo Saka a new contract that will see his salary quadruple, says The Sun.
The club want to give the 20-year-old a new deal that will reflect his status as one of their top players by raising his salary to around £125,000 per week.
AC Milan & Inter target Dybala
Paulo Dybala could end up staying in Italy when he leaves Juventus at the end of the season.
Calciomercato reports AC Milan and Inter are hoping to lure him from Turin and are set to battle it out for his signature this summer.
Kessie completes Barcelona medical
Franck Kessié has already completed his medical tests with Barcelona in Lugano, as reported by @DiMarzio. The verbal agreement has been reached days ago for €6.5m net guaranteed salary. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022
Official contracts will be completed in the coming weeks. Here we go soon ⏳ pic.twitter.com/3UeXHrfLnX
Man Utd make Ten Hag top candidate to replace Rangnick
Erik ten Hag has become the favourite to take over as Manchester United boss, The Sun reports.
The Premier League side compiled background checks on their candidates to step into the role this summer and the Ajax boss is now the preferred option.
Arsenal plot bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur (Calciomercato)
Midfielder has long attracted interest from the Gunners
Arsenal are preparing a new bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur, Calciomercato claims.
The Gunners tried to sign the Brazilian in January and are ready to return for him in the summer.