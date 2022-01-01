Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ten Hag pushes for £115m Nunez & Timber swoop at Man Utd

Live Blog

Bournemouth & Rangers move for Butland

2022-05-28T22:55:58.000Z

Bournemouth and Rangers are interested in a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, reports the Sun.

Butland's future at Selhurst Park is far from clear after struggling with form as of late, while Palace are reportedly considering Sam Johnstone as a replacement.

Ten Hag pushes for £115m Nunez & Timber swoop at Man Utd

2022-05-28T22:45:34.000Z

New boss wants six new signings over the summer

Erik ten Hag has identified two key transfer targets as his top priority at Manchester United, reports the Mirror.

Benfica ace Darwin Nunez and Ajax's Justin Timber head the new manager's list of candidates this summer and would set the Red Devils back around £115 million, while in total Ten Hag hopes to make up to six new signings in his first window.

2022-05-28T22:35:02.000Z

Leeds move for Huddersfield youngster O'Brien

2022-05-28T22:15:54.000Z

Leeds United are keen to complete a move for young Huddersfield Town star Lewis O'Brien, reports the Sun.

O'Brien, 23, impressed throughout the Championship season and would cost Leeds up to £10 million this summer.