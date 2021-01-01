Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Romero has €60m price tag

Tottenham and Barcelona have also been linked to Argentine defender

Atalanta will not let Cristian Romero leave for less than €60 million (£52m/$71m) this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Bergamo side have an option to buy the centre-back from Juventus for €16m (£14m/$19m) and are looking to trigger that clause this summer.

They could then opt to sell him on, with Manchester United reportedly hoping to get him, though Tottenham and Barcelona have also been linked.

Atalanta will not let him go cheap, however, and so United have not reached out to them lately.