Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca and Atletico reach Griezmann agreement

Abraham close to new Chelsea deal
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is close to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The 22-year-old has impressed since being given a chance in the Blues first team this season by Frank Lampard, scoring nine goals in 12 apperances.
His current deal expires in 2022 but the club are keen to reward him with improved terms and are confident an agreement is close to being reached.
Juve close in on Argentina starlet
Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to sign 16-year-old Velez Sarsfield forward Matias Soule, reports Calciomercato.
The Argentina U16 international has already broken into the Velez first team and attracted interest from visiting scouts.
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici beleives he has persuaded the youngster to join the Serie A champions and hopes to seal the deal in the coming days.
Barca and Atletico reach Griezmann agreement
Barcelona have paid 15 million euros (£12.8m/$16.7m) to Atletico Madrid as part of a 'peace deal' over the signing of Antoine Griezmann, reports El Mundo.
Atletico had claimed that Barcelona reached an agreement to sign the France international when his release clause stood at €200 million (£178m/$221m), rather than the €120m (£107m/$134m) they eventually paid.
As part of the agreement, Barcelona will also have first refusal on five Atletico players including Saul Niguez and Jose Gimenez.
Tottenham boosted by Lo Celso return
Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is fit to return for their Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, according to Sky Sports.
The Argentina midfielder has been sidelined for nearly two months with a hip injury suffered on international duty in early September.
The 23-year-old has made just three substitute appearances for the club since joining from Real Betis in the summer.
Eagles eye Morelos swoop
Crystal Palace are preparing a £20 million ($25.6m) bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, according to The Sun.
Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman watched Morelos in action against Hearts on Sunday and has now identifed him as a target.
The London club would face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa if they do decide to make a move in January.