Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City want Grealish and Haaland

Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has officially become the new owner of embattled League One club Wigan Athletic, reports BBC Sport, and his group is determined to pull the Latics out of financial turmoil.

Wigan entered administration last year.

"The past 12 months have been extremely unfortunate for everybody," new chief executive Mal Brannigan told BBC. "Our role and my job is to make sure this football club becomes a stable Championship club."