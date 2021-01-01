Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Trippier & Aarons still on Man Utd's radar

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is the subject of interest from Borussia Dortmund - according to Sport 1.

BVB are looking at the 23-year-old as a possible signing with Edin Terzic eager to bolster his option in the middle of the park.

Juventus have also been linked with Locatelli, who has scored two goals in 17 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo this season.