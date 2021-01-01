Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramsey interested in Liverpool switch

Out-of-favour defender Eric Bailly has grown concerned that Manchester United want to renew his contract only to help them attract a higher transfer fee from another club, writes Sky Sports.

The publication quoted a friend of Bailly as saying, "[Bailly] feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he's had enough. He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice."

Bailly has made eight league starts this year and hasn't surpassed 20 Premier League appearances since 2016-17.