Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to beat Man Utd to €100m Van de Beek

have denied reports claiming Paul Pogba is demanding £600,000 ($740,000) per week to sign a new contract at the club, according to the Mirror.

Pogba's current deal at Old Trafford runs until 2021, though he has been consistently linked with and .

However, United are thought to be firm in their desire to keep the 26-year-old at the club, and they reportedly believe time is on their side when it comes to a new deal.