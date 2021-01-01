Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Camavinga's Rennes exit inevitable

The coveted central midfielder has just one more year on his contract

Eduardo Camavinga's departure from Rennes seems "inevitable", writes Le Parisien, with contract extension talks at a standstill as he enters his final season of his current deal.

The 18-year-old is widely considered one of the best midfield prospects in Europe, and has been linked with Real Madrid among others.

Despite his likely exit, he has returned to train with Rennes this week and the club has not yet received an official bid for him.