Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants new £600k-a-week contract

have decided to fine and attempt to loan out Eros Grezda following an allegation of spitting in a development team game, according to The Scotsman.

The winger has not played for the first team since April and will not be reintegrated after the incident, with the club hoping to offload him as soon as possible.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that a loan enquiry had been received from an unnamed club that was likely to be accepted.