Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arteta emerges as Laporta's candidate for Barca job

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Lambert in line for Celtic job after Ipswich sacking

2021-02-28T23:55:11Z

Paul Lambert could be in line to take over at Celtic after losing his job at Ipswich Town. 

The Scotsman noted that odds on Lambert replacing Neil Lennon were slashed once news of his departure from Portman Road broke.

Maldini: Milan still evaluating possible permanent Tomori signing

2021-02-28T23:45:26Z

Paolo Maldini, the Milan technical director, has sung the praises of Fikayo Tomori, who is on loan from Chelsea.

The centre-back was signed in January, with Maldini, himself a legendary defender in his playing days, apparently a big fan.

Indeed, Tomori was selected for Sunday’s big match against Roma ahead of Alessio Romagnoli, a far more established defender at San Siro. It was the 23-year-old’s fourth outing for the storied club.

Arteta Laporta's candidate for Barcelona job (RAC1)

2021-02-28T23:35:18Z

Presidential hopeful has stated he is happy with Koeman

Mikel Arteta has been lined up as a replacement for Ronald Koeman at Barca, according to RAC1.

Presidential favourite Joan Laporta has publicly stated he backs Koeman at Camp Nou, but should the Dutchman leave the current Arsenal boss would be one of the prime candidates to succeed him.

Garcia to move to Barca in summer

2021-02-28T23:25:19Z