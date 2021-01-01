His decision is apparently already made

Gareth Bale says that he knows where his future lies beyond the summer but that if he says anything now it will “cause chaos”.

Bale has spent the last season on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, though it is unclear whether he might stay with the Premier League club, return to Spain or move elsewhere.

The Wales star bagged a double for Spurs as they shocked Leicester 4-2 on the final day of the season on what may be his farewell appearance for the London club.

Read the full story on Goal here!