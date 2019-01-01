Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen

only want to loan out Jean-Clair Todibo in January, as opposed to selling him, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Todibo, 19, joined Barca from last year but has only made five appearances for the Blaugrana since then. He has been linked with a permanent move to and , among others, but it now seems that Barca are only willing to sanction a temporary departure.

Barca still consider Todibo one for the future, though at the very least they want to increase his sell-on value. There is interest from , , and , though Barca want him to play European football as a minimum requirement.