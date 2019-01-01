Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ibrahimovic could make shock Man Utd return

West Ham have given their full backing to under pressure manager Manuel Pellegrini despite the club's poor run of form, reports the Mirror.

The Hammers were beaten 3-0 at on Saturday to extend their winless Premier League run to six matches and drop to within two points of the relegation zone.

However, the London club are prepared to give Pellegrini time after backing him with considerable funds in the transfer market over the past 18 months.