Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona prioritse Haaland over Messi

Barcelona prioritse Haaland over Messi (The Sun)
The Blaugrana are desperate to land the Dortmund striker
Barcelona will prioritise a move for Erling Haaland over re-signing Lionel Messi this summer, claims The Sun.
Due to the club's tight financial situation, they may not have the funds to pay a massive transfer fee to Dortmund for Haaland and sign Messi to a new contract.
Should they be forced to choose one Barca are leaning toward Haaland, who is 13 years Messi's junior.
Barca planning summer clear-out
Barcelona are hoping to see up to 14 players leave the club this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The club are eyeing exits for the likes of Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic, Matheus Fernandes, Martin Braithwaite and Philippe Coutinho, among others.
Man Utd keen on Arambarri move (AS)
The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their midfield
Manchester United are keen on a move for Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri, according to AS.
United see the 25-year-old Uruguay international as the perfect compliment to Bruno Fernandes.
Arambarri's contract with Getafe expires in 2023.
Lyon explore move for Boga
Lyon are keen on a move for Sassuolo attacker Jeremie Boga, reports Le10Sport.
The 24-year-old will see his contract with the Serie A side expire in 2022 and could cost up to €20 million (£17m/$24m).
West Brom want Hodgson to replace Allardyce
West Brom are interested in landing Roy Hodgson to replace Sam Allardyce as manager, reports The Sun.
Allardyce could be set to depart after the Baggies were relegated and Hodgson, who is nearing the end of his Crystal Palace contract, could be a surprise candidate to replace him.