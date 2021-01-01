Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bernardo Silva wants Manchester City exit

The talented playmaker feels he no longer has enough of a role under Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City, writes Duncan Castles, as he no longer has the starring role he craves following the breakout of Phil Foden and brilliant return to top form of Ilkay Gundogan, not to mention the presence of other creative players such as Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Portugal international is sure to draw plenty of interest, and Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are already said to be checking in on his availability.

A deal with Barcelona could potentially include Ousmane Dembele being sent to England as part of the return for Bernardo.