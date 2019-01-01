Gayle to leave Newcastle?
Leeds United are preparing a loan move for out-of-favour Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.
The Championship side are interested in Gayle, who has twice scored 20-plus goals in the division - for West Bromwich Albion last season and the Toon during 2016-17.
The Daily Star reports that the 29-year-old could join the Elland Road club on loan for the entire season in the coming days, though Stoke City also remain interested.
Juventus reject Arsenal's bid for Rugani
Arsenal's offer to loan Daniele Rugani from Juventus has been rejected.
With captain Lauren Koscielny trying to force a move back to France, Unai Emery is desperate for defensive reinforcments and tabled a two-year loan for Rugini with an option to buy.
But the Serie A champions rejected the bid, despite Rugani facing even tougher competition in Turin thanks to the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt.
Madrid enter race for Bruno Fernandes
Real Madrid have emerged as a possible new destination for Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes.
The playmaker is looking to move away from Sporting Lisbon in the coming week and it was thought that Tottenham Hotspur were closest to securing his signature, should they match the €70 million (£64m; $77m) asking price.
But Portuguese outlet Ojogo are reporting Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are also keen on snapping up the freescoring midfielder, and the Spanish giants could steal him from Spurs and Manchester United.
Ronaldo tells Dybala to go to Man Utd
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has told teammate Paulo Dybala to sign for Manchester United.
Argentina forward Dybala apparently sought advice in a Juve players WhatsApp chat, asking which club he should sign for with his Juventus days appearing to be numbered.
According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo advised the 25-year-old to join the Old Trafford outfit as that was where he became a 'champion'.
A move for Dybala to Manchester would likely see Romelu Lukaku swap the Theatre of Dreams for Turin.
Maguire to get a six-year deal at Man Utd
Harry Maguire is set to sign a six-year deal with Manchester United, according to reports.
The England defender is expected to make the move from Leicester City in the coming days for a fee worth £80million ($87m) on the multi-year contract, according to The Sun.
The 26-year-old - who will become the world's most expensive defender - just needs to complete a medical before he teams up with the Old Trafford squad.