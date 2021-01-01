Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba holding out for Barcelona call

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Inter to sign Shamrock Rovers starlet Zefi

2021-01-20T01:00:02Z

Inter are on the verge of bringing Ireland Under-15 international Kevin Zefi to San Siro, reports the Irish Independent. 

Zefi turns 16 in February and has been starring for Shamrock Rovers' reserve team in the second-tier First Division.

Barca president proposes early elections

2021-01-19T23:55:40Z

Interim Barcelona president Carlos Tusquets will suggest the club's elections be moved forward to the end of February, reports Sport

Tusquets is set to unveil his plan to candidates Joan Laporta, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa in a meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Alaba holding out for Barcelona call

2021-01-19T23:45:02Z

Defender will not make early decision on future

David Alaba will not make any decision over his future until he has spoken to Barcelona, claims Sky Sport Germany

The Bayern defender has been closely linked to Real Madrid, but he and his management team are keen to talk to Joan Laporta if the ex-Barca president wins the upcoming elections.

Alaba's contract expires at season's end and he looks a safe bet to leave the Bavarians after contract talks stalled.

Lampard doesn't have the CV to save himself

2021-01-19T23:35:59Z

Frank Lampard has been able to explain Chelsea's drastic decline but has proven incapable of arresting it.

He may well be a club icon but his Blues side had to at the very least show clear signs of improvement this season, in order to convince Roman Abramovich that he was the right man to bring success back to Stamford Bridge.

Juve-linked Reynolds leaves USMNT camp

2021-01-19T23:25:25Z

Ings seeks Champions League club

2021-01-19T23:15:08Z

Danny Ings is holding off on a new Southampton contract because he has his heart set on returning to a top-four club, reports the Telegraph

Ings, 28, has been with the Saints since 2018 after moving to the club following a three-year stint at Liverpool.

