Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma and AC Milan want Norwich star

Vecino could be sold by Inter

2020-07-09T23:06:16Z

January Premier League target Matias Vecino could be allowed to leave Inter if the right offer comes in, Calciomercato reports.

The Nerazzurri want in the region of £22 million ($35m) for the 28-year-old.

Salisu still not decided on Southampton move

2020-07-09T22:58:01Z

Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has not yet decided if he will move to Southampton, L'Equipe reports.

Ligue 1 side Rennes are interested and can offer the player Champions League football next season, although the Ghanaian's preference is to play in the Premier League.

Kalou signs on at Botafogo

2020-07-09T22:42:49Z

Former Chelsea attacker Salomon Kalou has signed for Brazilian outfit Botafogo.

Norwich star Godfrey wanted by Roma and AC Milan

2020-07-09T22:36:05Z

Serie A duo chase Canary

Norwich centre-back Ben Godfrey is wanted by Serie A pair Roma and AC Milan, Calciomercato reports.

Both clubs have made preliminary enquiries over the 22-year-old, who has won praise for his performances in the Premier League this term. 

Roma make fresh bid to keep Smalling

2020-07-09T22:24:12Z

Chris Smalling's time with Roma may not be over, with the Serie A side offering Manchester United a fresh loan offer for the centre-back.

Football Italia reports that the side from Italy's capital wants to keep him for another year and insert a compulsory purchase option in the deal.

Wolves lead McKennie chase

2020-07-09T22:10:25Z

Schalke's Weston McKennie is a man wanted around Europe, but CBS reports that Wolves are the prime contenders.

Sides from Spain, England, France and Germany are all chasing the USA international.