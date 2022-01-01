Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Matic to join Juventus from Man Utd

Tottenham close on Johnstone transfer
Tottenham are set to complete the signing of West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports the Mirror.
The path is clear for Spurs to seal a free transfer after Manchester United decided they would not pursue their interest in the England international.
West Ham lead race for £15m Brereton
West Ham United are favourites to land Blackburn Rovers' Chile sensation Ben Brereton, reports the Sun.
Brereton came to prominence following his call-up for his mother's country of birth in 2021 and went on to smash 22 goals in the Championship this season, pushing his transfer value to £15 million.
Matic to join Juventus from Man Utd
Midfielder will call time on five years at Old Trafford
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has decided to join Juventus this summer, reports the Daily Star.
Matic leaves Old Trafford after five years after agreeing to end his contract a year early.
Arsenal battle Madrid for Tielemans transfer
Arsenal are nearing a deal for Leciester City ace Youri Tielemans, reports the Sun.
Tielemans, however, could opt for fellow suitors Real Madrid should the Gunners fail to reach the Champions League.
Leicester set sights on Bremer
Leicester City have identified Torino's Gleison Bremer as the answer to their defensive problems, claims the Sun.
Bremer has been in fine form in Serie A this term and could be available for a fee worth around £40 million.