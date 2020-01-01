Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to trigger Lingard extension

Cervi attracting MLS interest
Benfica winger Franco Cervi is in the sights of two MLS outfits jostling for his signature, per the league's Transfer Tracker.
The 26-year-old, a two-time league winner in Portugal, is attracting interest from Orlando City SC and FC Dallas.
Cervi brings a career of domestic and European experience, while he was capped four times by Argentina during their post-World Cup shakedown in 2018.
Ruffer set for Saint-Etienne exit
Stephane Ruffier will likely bring the curtain down on his decade-long stay at Saint-Etienne next year with no sign of a new contract for the veteran shot-stopper, says L'Equipe.
The 34-year-old joined the club from Monaco in 2011 and has written himself into local legend, steering them to the 2012-13 Coupe de la Ligue and winning a clutch of France caps along the way.
But he has fallen out of favour under Claude Puel and faces a struggle to establish himself in the starting XI at the club again.
Milan eye Calhanoglu extension
Stefano Pioli, AC Milan manager, to DAZN: "We're in talks with Calhanoglu to extend his contract. I'm sure he wants to stay, now it's time for negotiations but we want to keep Hakan". Nothing on with Man Utd or other clubs atm, confirmed. 🔴🇹🇷 #ACMilan https://t.co/RNDDdaEqDy— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2020
Celtic mulling McCarthy move
Celtic are mulling a move for boyhood fan James McCarthy, with the Scottish outfit seeking to bring the Crystal Palace midfielder to Glasgow, per Eurosport.
The Eagles man grew up as a Hoops fan and could leap at the chance to join them given his more limited prospects in the Premier League.
Celtic would likely need to free up space for him however, with Olivier Ntcham a likely candidate to be moved on.
Inter Miami land Seagrist in trade
Inter Miami have landed defender Patrick Seagrist in a trade with the New York Red Bulls in return for a third-round pick at the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, the clubs have announced.
The 22-year-old's option was declined by the latter last month and he now makes the move south to Florida ahead of the new campaign.
Miami were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in their first MLS season last term.
Man Utd to trigger Lingard extension
The England midfielder is still set to leave Red Devils
Manchester United will trigger a year-long extension on Jesse Lingard's contract in order to prevent the playmaker from leaving Old Trafford for free, claims the Daily Mail.
The England midfielder has fallen out of favour since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took control at the club and is expected to try and reignite his career elsewhere.
But the Red Devils will activate a clause in his contract to take him through 2022 at the Theatre of Dreams, in order to ensure a transfer fee will be paid for him in the new year.