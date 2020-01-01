Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City poised to sign Barca star Messi ahead of PSG

De Vrij set to extend Inter stay until 2025
Inter Milan are set to re-sign defender Stefan de Vrij until the end of the 2025-25 season, reports FC Inter News.
Despite links with Man Utd and Liverpool, the 28-year old Dutch international wants to add to the three seasons he has already spent at the San Siro.
Austin FC snare Corona in Expansion draft
Austin FC snare Corona in Expansion draft
All five of the club's Expansion Draft picks
Gordon set to sign with the Wanderers
Central Coast's Ziggy Gordon is close to a move to Western Sydney Wanderers, according to Daily Oz Football.
The 27-year-old Scottish defender impressed during his first season in Australia with the Mariners but could move south to the project under Carl Robinson.
Leverkusen lock up star trio
Sky sources: Big news for @bayer04fussball - not only Moussa Diaby, but also Florian Wirtz and Edmond Tapsoba will renew their contracts. All deals are agreed! Diaby and Wirtz until 2025, Tapsoba gets a raise in line with player performance
City confident of snaring Messi ahead of PSG
Pep Guardiola could give Premier League side the advantage
Manchester City are confident of winning the race to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ahead of PSG, the Express reports.
The Premier League side believe having Pep Guardiola at the helm is advantage, with he and Messi combining together at Camp Nou between 2008-12.
Messi's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season and he can start talking with other clubs in the new year.
Bilic facing sack at West Brom despite draw at City
West Brom coach Slaven Bilic could be sacked by the club's hierarchy despite guiding the team to their first point against Man City since 2011.
The Telegraph reports the Baggies board is worried about a possible relegation dogfight, as they currently sit in 19th position with seven points from 12 matches.
Adelaide chasing Amini
Adelaide United are in discussions to sign free agent Socceroo midfielder Mustafa Amini.
The 27-year-old has returned to Australia after nine seasons overseas, and Reds technical director Bruce Djite has admitted to enquiring about the playmaker to Fox Sports News, as per A-League Hub.
Adelaide recently had a roster spot open up after James Troisi's defection to Western Sydney Wanderers.